Photo 4771
dystopian wall
another unnecessarily high ISO shot from the walkabout UofT with
@summerifield
...
24th May 2025
24th May 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6027
photos
277
followers
38
following
1307% complete
View this month »
4765
4766
4767
4768
4769
4770
4771
4772
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
24th May 2025 6:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
noise
,
architecture
,
pov
,
high iso
,
university of toronto
,
52frames-2025-northy
Janice
ace
Interesting architecture!
May 25th, 2025
