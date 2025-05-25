Previous
the noisy wall by northy
Photo 4772

the noisy wall

an interesting bit of wall @summerfield and i encountered whilst wandering about the grounds of UofT... it has the benefit of actually requiring a high ISO... so there's that 🙃
25th May 2025 25th May 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1307% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Janice ace
Love the shapes, patterns and texture.
May 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact