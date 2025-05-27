Previous
Next
The narrow window by northy
Photo 4774

The narrow window

Another one from Saturday’s wander about UofT with @summerfield
27th May 2025 27th May 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1308% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact