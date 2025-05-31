Sign up
Previous
Photo 4777
triangles
i was given droste effect for my push challenge... and for some reason this idea popped into my head... i know this doesn't cut it, but i wanted to give it a try...
hope to have a proper droste shot later
31st May 2025
31st May 25
0
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6032
photos
274
followers
38
following
1308% complete
Views
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
31st May 2025 12:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paper
,
paperwork
,
triangles
,
toy penguin
,
meeeester penguin
