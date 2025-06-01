Sign up
Previous
Photo 4779
'fracted...
the prompt at 52F this week is through the looking glass... with the extra challenge of refraction... so something along these lines was inevitable... not sure i'm quite done with it yet, but i'm running out of time so this may need to "do"...
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
0
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6035
photos
274
followers
38
following
1309% complete
4772
4773
4774
4775
4776
4777
4778
4779
Views
9
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
1st June 2025 3:10pm
Tags
water
,
glass
,
clock
,
refraction
,
selfie
,
selfie with a mask
,
rabbit mask
,
52frames-2025-northy
