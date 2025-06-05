Previous
walk this way by northy
walk this way

https://youtu.be/4B_UYYPb-Gk?si=wsI_vHcBWqrD63aN

Pidge travelling the TTC (he got off at Old Mill station 😝)

Took my fishy eye out and about for the 52F prompt of “wrong lens” (a premise i reject, btw…. Who’s to say what’s right and wrong?)
☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Marj ace
Cute !! Perfect song to match the image
June 6th, 2025  
