Photo 4783
walk this way
https://youtu.be/4B_UYYPb-Gk?si=wsI_vHcBWqrD63aN
Pidge travelling the TTC (he got off at Old Mill station 😝)
Took my fishy eye out and about for the 52F prompt of “wrong lens” (a premise i reject, btw…. Who’s to say what’s right and wrong?)
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6040
photos
273
followers
38
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
365
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
5th June 2025 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wildlife
,
subway
,
fish-eye
,
pigeon
,
scenesoftheroad
,
northy-soundtrack
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
fishy-eye
Marj
ace
Cute !! Perfect song to match the image
June 6th, 2025
