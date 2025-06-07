Sign up
Previous
Photo 4785
fish eye waiting for the subway`
another streety shot with the fishy eye lens... another 'maybe' for the wrong lens prompt on 52F...
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
0
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6042
photos
272
followers
38
following
1310% complete
4778
4779
4780
4781
4782
4783
4784
4785
4779
4780
4781
43
4782
4783
4784
4785
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
6th June 2025 9:57pm
Tags
street
,
platform
,
subway
,
fish eye
,
human element
,
fishy eye
,
52frames-2025-northy
