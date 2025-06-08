Sign up
Photo 4786
lollypop
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rYoRaxgOE0
because it kept reminding me of one 🥴... it's the symbol for the subway station in Ottawa...
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
3
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6043
photos
271
followers
38
following
Marj
ace
Fav ! Really like the song and is a match to the image.
I might even feel dizzy from this photo.😁
June 8th, 2025
