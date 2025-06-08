Previous
lollypop by northy
lollypop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rYoRaxgOE0

because it kept reminding me of one 🥴... it's the symbol for the subway station in Ottawa...
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Marj ace
Fav ! Really like the song and is a match to the image.
I might even feel dizzy from this photo.😁
June 8th, 2025  
