them buildings by northy
Photo 4791

them buildings

had a meeting for work out in Mississauga today and took the opportunity to walk around the two Marilyn Monroe towers....

(apologies for flooding your feeds as i catch the week up)
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Joanne Diochon ace
Nice job capturing those sinuous curves.
June 14th, 2025  
Babs ace
I love the shapes of these buildings.
June 14th, 2025  
