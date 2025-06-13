Sign up
Previous
Photo 4791
them buildings
had a meeting for work out in Mississauga today and took the opportunity to walk around the two Marilyn Monroe towers....
(apologies for flooding your feeds as i catch the week up)
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
2
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6048
photos
271
followers
38
following
1312% complete
4784
4785
4786
4787
4788
4789
4790
4791
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
13th June 2025 8:29am
Tags
sky
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
looking up
,
pov
Joanne Diochon
ace
Nice job capturing those sinuous curves.
June 14th, 2025
Babs
ace
I love the shapes of these buildings.
June 14th, 2025
