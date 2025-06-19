Sign up
Photo 4797
looking up
finally getting around to posting something i took earlier this week
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6057
photos
269
followers
38
following
1315% complete
4791
4792
4793
4797
4800
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ZV-1
Taken
19th June 2025 4:29pm
Tags
architecture
,
pov
,
royal bank
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
June 23rd, 2025
