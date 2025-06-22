Sign up
Photo 4800
i can buy myself flowers
although this one was just hanging out in the yard...
for my push challenge set
@allsop
22nd June 2025
22nd Jun 25
2
1
@northy
Tags
flower
,
clover
,
northy-soundtrack
,
get-pushed-672
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@allsop
- flowers are so not my forte so this is a good challenge for me!
June 22nd, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
Love it,love Miley’s song too.🎶🎵
June 22nd, 2025
