Previous
Photo 4801
echoes of the past
@kali66
challenged me to use handwriting as a texture... i believe she actually said "subtle texture" which very clearly i did NOT do... so... oooooooops!!!
i think this works a bit better large on black... but ymmv...
28th June 2025
28th Jun 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
6058
269
38
12
2
1
365
OM-1MarkII
28th June 2025 5:46pm
writing
handwriting
northypushed
northy-pushed
get-pushed-673
☠northy 🇨🇦
@kali66
- not sure if this is quite what you meant, but here it is... i did originally take a more "subtle" approach but i didn't think it worked quite so well...
June 29th, 2025
kali
took me a while to spot the little people, maybe a little heavy on the blending than i was expecting, but hey , you completed the challenge, thats what matters :)
June 29th, 2025
