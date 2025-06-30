Previous
Hanlon's Razor by northy
Hanlon's Razor

'nuf said 🥴

(for the weekly quote challenge thingy... i rarely do these because graphic design is just not my thing... but i'd nothing else for the day and figured i'd give it a go)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50908/round-19-of-the-weekly-sh*t-list-quote-challenge
☠northy 🇨🇦

Suzanne ace
But said Martin Luther King, ´Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.’

July 1st, 2025  
