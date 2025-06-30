Sign up
Previous
Photo 4807
Hanlon's Razor
'nuf said 🥴
(for the weekly quote challenge thingy... i rarely do these because graphic design is just not my thing... but i'd nothing else for the day and figured i'd give it a go)
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50908/round-19-of-the-weekly-sh*t-list-quote-challenge
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
1
3
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6064
photos
269
followers
38
following
1316% complete
View this month »
4800
4803
4804
4805
4806
4807
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
30th June 2025 11:30am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
words
,
penguin
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeester penguin
,
wsl-19
Suzanne
ace
But said Martin Luther King, ´Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.’
July 1st, 2025
