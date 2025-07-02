Previous
dream on... by northy
Photo 4810

dream on...

"every time i look in the mirror..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJDtukGW79Y&list=RDiJDtukGW79Y&start_radio=1

did you know that song is over 50 years old?
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1317% complete

