Photo 4811
bird at the zoo...
i forget what it was called...
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
bird
zoo
Call me Joe
Cher?⭐️❤️
July 4th, 2025
