framed (redux)

yes yes... i know i've done many variations on this before... the prompt at 52F this week is "frame within a frame" and at this point i'm just going through the motions... this will have to do...



what i did... using the wide angle lens i walked forward with camera in one hand and frame in the other for long exposure motion blur... then composited in the photo of me with the balloon... i let go of the balloon just as the shutter went and kind of liked the effect... so there you are...