Previous
Occam's Razor by northy
Photo 4818

Occam's Razor

although i don't pretend to "get" it and at the mo' i am too tired to look it up... .🥱😴
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1320% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact