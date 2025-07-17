yes - it's a flower... get over it

this is an experiment in focus stacking... it's 11 images smooshed together in PS - first using auto-align and then using auto-blend... can't say it's really my thing for any number of reasons, but thought i would give it a go because the prompt at 52F this week is to "try something new"...



anyhoo... curious to your thoughts on this technique and the end result... obviously i missed getting a shot of the back petals fully in focus... can't say i went about this in any sort of methodical way... but... here we are!