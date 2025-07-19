Previous
even if it's a screw by northy
Photo 4827

even if it's a screw

for the WSL quote challenge
https://365project.org/discuss/themes-competitions/50993/weekly-sh*t-list-quote-challenge-round-22

(like i said... this is turning into a series...)

19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1322% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Oooh another darkroom-nails tag opportunity??!!
July 19th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond except, you know…. It’s a screw 😆
July 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact