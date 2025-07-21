Sign up
Previous
Photo 4829
tales of umbrella
it seemed rather odd to be just... sitting there... in an otherwise empty window...
21st July 2025
21st Jul 25
1
3
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6088
photos
269
followers
38
following
1323% complete
View this month »
4822
4823
4824
4825
4826
4827
4828
4829
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
21st July 2025 6:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
umbrella
,
scenesoftheroad
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
lol! Agreed. Makes for a unique photo tho!
July 22nd, 2025
