Photo 4830
today's fork
this week the prompt at 52F is "unusal crop"... which kind of escapes me... but anyhoo... thought i'd try it out...
and also tagging for the abstract and bw abstract challenges... because... why not?
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
abstract
fork
low key
northy-fork
bw-97
abstract-89
52frames-2025-northy
unusual crop
