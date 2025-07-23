Previous
exit - stage left... by northy
exit - stage left...

another attempt at an unusal crop image for 52F... although i think this is not what is intended... so will need to go back to the drawing board... hmmmmmmmmm...
23rd July 2025 23rd Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1323% complete

bkb in the city ace
Well done
July 24th, 2025  
