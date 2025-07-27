Sign up
Previous
Photo 4835
the murky deep
a chair submerged... i guess it had fallen (or been pushed?) off the boardwalk...
for the curses challenge...
27th July 2025
27th Jul 25
2
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6096
photos
268
followers
39
following
1324% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2025 5:05am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
chair
,
halifax
,
northy-travelogue
,
curse-14
,
northy-halifax
Marj
ace
Fantastic for the challenge ! Looks like the viewer is looking down from outer space. Not sure what you are standing on !
July 28th, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@sewfree
Tx! I was standing on the boardwalk at the water’s edge…
July 28th, 2025
