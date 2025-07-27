Previous
the murky deep by northy
the murky deep

a chair submerged... i guess it had fallen (or been pushed?) off the boardwalk...

for the curses challenge...
27th July 2025 27th Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
Marj ace
Fantastic for the challenge ! Looks like the viewer is looking down from outer space. Not sure what you are standing on !
July 28th, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@sewfree Tx! I was standing on the boardwalk at the water’s edge…
July 28th, 2025  
