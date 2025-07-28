Sign up
Photo 4836
and we have... lift off!
sheer dumb luck 😆
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
bird
,
halifax
,
northy-travelogue
,
ndao37
,
northy-halifax
