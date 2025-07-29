Sign up
Photo 4837
or y'know... french toast 🙃
another one... 'cuz it's been a week!
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
penguin
,
eggshells
,
toy penguin
,
meeeester penguin
,
the razor*s edge
,
wsl-23
Marj
Nice quote and presentation.
July 30th, 2025
