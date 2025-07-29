Previous
or y'know... french toast 🙃 by northy
Photo 4837

or y'know... french toast 🙃

another one... 'cuz it's been a week!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Marj ace
Nice quote and presentation.
July 30th, 2025  
