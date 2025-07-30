Previous
la nausée by northy
Photo 4838

la nausée

i have no clue why i am speaking french all of a sudden... anyhoo... here's something i took in Halifax with some intentional camera movement...
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1325% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact