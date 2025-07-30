Sign up
Previous
Photo 4838
la nausée
i have no clue why i am speaking french all of a sudden... anyhoo... here's something i took in Halifax with some intentional camera movement...
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
0
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6100
photos
268
followers
39
following
1325% complete
4831
4832
4833
4834
4835
4836
4837
4838
46
4834
47
4835
4836
4837
4838
48
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
27th July 2025 3:45am
Privacy
Public
Tags
boat
,
icm
,
halifax
,
northy-travelogue
,
icm-13
,
northy-halifax
