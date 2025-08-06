Sign up
Photo 4845
are you a queen or a pawn?
yeah - not sure what this is about... feel free to let me know when you've figured it out 🙃
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
0
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6108
photos
267
followers
39
following
1327% complete
View this month »
4838
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
Latest from all albums
49
4839
4840
4841
4842
4843
4844
4845
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
6th August 2025 8:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
queen
,
macro
,
pawn
,
low key
,
chess piece
,
chess pieces
,
dark lady
,
52frames-2025-northy
