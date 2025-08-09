Previous
apparently... there IS a spoon by northy
apparently... there IS a spoon

just a quick macro shot making sure my new camera card works... apparently it does 🙃
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
