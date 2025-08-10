Sign up
Previous
Photo 4849
The Squiggly bridge in Glasgow
It seemed rather photogenic 🙃
10th August 2025
10th Aug 25
1
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
bridge
,
scotland
,
glasgow
,
northy-travelogue
Marj
ace
Nice capture
August 10th, 2025
