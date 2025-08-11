Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4850
Duke and Baron
Apparently that is their names! So glad we made the quick side trip from Glasgow before heading to Islay today!
(Ignore exif…. As usual I forgot to change it)
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6114
photos
266
followers
39
following
1328% complete
View this month »
4843
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
4850
Latest from all albums
4844
4845
4846
4847
4848
4849
893
4850
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
11th August 2025 6:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
kelpies
,
falkirk
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
JackieR
ace
Fabulous view of them
August 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close