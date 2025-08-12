Sign up
Previous
Photo 4851
Early morning shroom
(Please ignore exif…. It wasn’t THAT early)
12th August 2025
12th Aug 25
0
4
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6117
photos
266
followers
39
following
1329% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
12th August 2025 12:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bokeh
,
scotland
,
dof
,
shroom
