abandoned by northy
Photo 4853

abandoned

The 52F theme this week is “abandoned”…. This is right by where we are staying on Islay…. They seem to have started working on the pier and then abandoned the effort…. And between the two thingies you can see the ruins of Dunyvaig castle…
14th August 2025

northy

