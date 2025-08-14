Sign up
Photo 4853
abandoned
The 52F theme this week is “abandoned”…. This is right by where we are staying on Islay…. They seem to have started working on the pier and then abandoned the effort…. And between the two thingies you can see the ruins of Dunyvaig castle…
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6124
photos
266
followers
39
following
1329% complete
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2025 12:57am
Tags
abandoned
,
scotland
,
bobcat
,
islay
,
northy-travelogue
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
northy-scotland
,
dunyvaig-castle
