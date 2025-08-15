Previous
also abandoned by northy
Photo 4854

also abandoned

Found near the Caol Ila distillery (of Johnny Walker fame) as we were walking to Port Askaig on (in?) Islay…. Couldn’t figure out a perpendicular line to mark “level” on this one!!

Moving on to Oban today…

15th August 2025 15th Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1329% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact