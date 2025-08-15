Sign up
Previous
Photo 4854
also abandoned
Found near the Caol Ila distillery (of Johnny Walker fame) as we were walking to Port Askaig on (in?) Islay…. Couldn’t figure out a perpendicular line to mark “level” on this one!!
Moving on to Oban today…
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2025 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
abandoned
,
scotland
,
islay
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
