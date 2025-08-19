Previous
Hogwarts express! by northy
Hogwarts express!

I expect there are 1,000 very similar shots being posted as the vantage points were packed…. But figured I got one and might as well post for posterity🙃…
☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
JackieR ace
Fabulous capture
August 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
August 19th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Awesome
August 19th, 2025  
Liz Milne ace
That turned out well! Nice one!
August 19th, 2025  
Tunia McClure ace
Timeless
August 19th, 2025  
KV ace
Cool looking train… love the smoke & the bridge is epic!
August 19th, 2025  
