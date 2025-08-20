Previous
Isle of Skye Mountaineers by northy
Isle of Skye Mountaineers

https://www.johnmuirtrust.org/whats-new/news/105-a-fitting-tribute-to-isle-of-skye-mountaineers

Still sorting thru yesterday’s pics…. Also have a couple images I like from Eilean Dolan castle…. Plus one from a couple days ago at Clava Cairns…
20th August 2025 20th Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Suzanne ace
Very 'Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog' by Caspar David Freidrich ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wanderer_above_the_Sea_of_Fog)
August 21st, 2025  
