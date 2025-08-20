Sign up
Previous
Photo 4859
Isle of Skye Mountaineers
https://www.johnmuirtrust.org/whats-new/news/105-a-fitting-tribute-to-isle-of-skye-mountaineers
Still sorting thru yesterday’s pics…. Also have a couple images I like from Eilean Dolan castle…. Plus one from a couple days ago at Clava Cairns…
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6134
photos
266
followers
39
following
1331% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
20th August 2025 6:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scotland
,
skye
,
isle-of-skye
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
,
sms7
Suzanne
ace
Very 'Wanderer Above the Sea of Fog' by Caspar David Freidrich (
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Wanderer_above_the_Sea_of_Fog)
August 21st, 2025
