good morning from Orkney by northy
Photo 4861

good morning from Orkney

😊

(Ignore the timestamp on the image…. Exif off by 6 hours!)
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1331% complete

JackieR ace
Daylight at midnight? Weird

Fab silhouette
August 22nd, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond early morning.. never changed the clock on my camera….🙃
August 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
@northy but is it light late up there??
August 22nd, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely!
August 22nd, 2025  
☠northy 🇨🇦 ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond no…. It actually seems to get darker earlier…. But that may be because of constant cloud cover…. Sun sets around 8:40pm…
August 22nd, 2025  
