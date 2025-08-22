Sign up
Previous
Photo 4861
good morning from Orkney
😊
(Ignore the timestamp on the image…. Exif off by 6 hours!)
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
5
2
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6137
photos
267
followers
39
following
1331% complete
View this month »
4861
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
22nd August 2025 12:22am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
,
cow
,
scotland
,
orkney
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
JackieR
ace
Daylight at midnight? Weird
Fab silhouette
August 22nd, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
early morning.. never changed the clock on my camera….🙃
August 22nd, 2025
JackieR
ace
@northy
but is it light late up there??
August 22nd, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely!
August 22nd, 2025
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
no…. It actually seems to get darker earlier…. But that may be because of constant cloud cover…. Sun sets around 8:40pm…
August 22nd, 2025
Fab silhouette