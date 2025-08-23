Sign up
Previous
Photo 4862
Moooooooooo!
The coos in Orkney where we’ve been staying have been slightly more cooperative than their highland brethren…. So…. “Have a coo!”
Heading home today after a fantastic two weeks in Scotland….
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
cow
,
scotland
,
coo
,
orkney
,
northy-travelogue
,
northy-scotland
,
hairy-coo
