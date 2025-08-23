Previous
Moooooooooo! by northy
Photo 4862

Moooooooooo!

The coos in Orkney where we’ve been staying have been slightly more cooperative than their highland brethren…. So…. “Have a coo!”

Heading home today after a fantastic two weeks in Scotland….
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
