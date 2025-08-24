Sign up
Photo 4863
Photo 4863
in the cairn on Orkney
Among the many ancient things one can actually touch in Orkney is the Cuween cairn…. You have to crawl through a briefish tunnel on your knees to get into it…. It is not for the claustrophobic or for anyone afraid of the dark!! It’s something like 5,000 years old…
https://www.orkney.com/listings/cuween-cairn#:~:text=This%20Neolithic%20burial%20chamber%20is,you%20towards%20the%20gated%20cairn.
The prompt on 52f this week is low key…. This would be a picture from inside the cairn…. Our guide was standing by the entrance (you can kinda see it to the left as you look at the image) and my husband was holding a flashlight looking around…
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Tags
cairn
,
scotland
,
low-key
,
orkney
,
human-element
,
northy-travelogue
,
52frames-2025-northy
,
northy-scotland
Brian
ace
Wow!
August 24th, 2025
