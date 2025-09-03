Sign up
Previous
Photo 4873
sooc - pidge and faucets
just yer basic scenes of the road shot... sooc... and yes, the pigeon is out of focus... blurism, am i right???
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
1
4
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6153
photos
267
followers
39
following
1335% complete
4866
4867
4868
4869
4870
4871
4872
4873
4867
4868
4869
4870
4871
4872
901
4873
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
3rd September 2025 5:12am
Tags
street
,
bokeh
,
sooc
,
blurism
,
scenesoftheroad
,
nf-sooc-2025
,
nf-sooc-2025-northy
Annie D
ace
I love the out of focus pigeon :)
September 4th, 2025
