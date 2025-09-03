Previous
sooc - pidge and faucets by northy
Photo 4873

sooc - pidge and faucets

just yer basic scenes of the road shot... sooc... and yes, the pigeon is out of focus... blurism, am i right???
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Annie D ace
I love the out of focus pigeon :)
September 4th, 2025  
