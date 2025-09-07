Previous
sooc - can u hear me? by northy
Photo 4877

sooc - can u hear me?

don't think i've ever used this prop before... it was a stocking stuffer i recieved some years ago... it's actually a pencil sharpener...
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
