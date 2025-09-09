Previous
shatter me by northy
shatter me

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=49tpIMDy9BE&list=RD49tpIMDy9BE&start_radio=1

got into the office this morning to find that one the glass windows had somehow shattered overnight... figured this would be worth putting into the texture bank...
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
