Previous
sooc - anomoly by northy
Photo 4882

sooc - anomoly

there may be a rift in the space time continuum 🥴

this was an icm experiment... i placed the camera on a washcloth and attached a string to the cloth... i set for a long-ish exposure and pulled the string so the camera moved towards me while the shutter was open... because... why not?
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1337% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jennifer Eurell ace
Yes - why not?
September 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact