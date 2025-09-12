Sign up
Previous
Photo 4882
sooc - anomoly
there may be a rift in the space time continuum 🥴
this was an icm experiment... i placed the camera on a washcloth and attached a string to the cloth... i set for a long-ish exposure and pulled the string so the camera moved towards me while the shutter was open... because... why not?
12th September 2025
12th Sep 25
1
0
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6165
photos
267
followers
39
following
1337% complete
4875
4876
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
903
904
4877
4878
4879
4880
4881
4882
Tags
sooc
,
selfie
,
icm
,
selfie with a mask
,
rabbit mask
,
nf-sooc-2025
,
nf-sooc-2025-northy
,
icm-14
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Yes - why not?
September 13th, 2025
