sooc - ghost in the machine by northy
Photo 4885

sooc - ghost in the machine

i've been trying to take a picture a day... however, today has been a tad loooooong so falling back on something taken last week... a bit of hallway icm
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1338% complete

Marj ace
Makes me dizzy.
September 16th, 2025  
