sooc: and you killed my queen with just one pawn by northy
sooc: and you killed my queen with just one pawn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xGaZBfJOyAc&list=RDxGaZBfJOyAc&start_radio=1

i very desperately want to tidy this up and play with the light... and i might just do this for 52F - prompt is "one light source"...
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
Marj ace
Thought provoking
September 20th, 2025  
