Photo 4892
sooc - storytime...
sigh... the light looked better (and the horizon looked straighter!) on my computer than it does on 365.... oh well...
(I'm pretty much over this sooc thing... will try to stick it out another week, but we'll see)
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6181
photos
264
followers
40
following
1340% complete
4
1
365
OM-1MarkII
22nd September 2025 7:47pm
Public
chair
sooc
dollhouse chair
nf-sooc-2025
nf-sooc-2025-northy
