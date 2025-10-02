Sign up
Photo 4902
lizard
i have no idea which particular brand of lizard this is... usually i try to take pictures of the info but that didn't happen on Tuesday...
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6193
photos
264
followers
40
following
1343% complete
4894
4895
4896
4897
4899
4900
4901
4902
4896
911
4897
912
4899
4900
4901
4902
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
30th September 2025 9:34am
Tags
zoo
,
lizard
Brigette
ace
The texture of the lizard jumps out in black and white
October 3rd, 2025
