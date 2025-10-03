Sign up
Previous
Photo 4903
just sayin'!!!
to be clear, this is a photo... i stuck googly eyes on a piece of black paper and took a photo of it...
(you kind of have to view on black in order to "see" it)
3rd October 2025
3rd Oct 25
☠northy 🇨🇦
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
eyes
words
the razor*s edge
wsl-33
Jennifer Eurell
Good one!
October 4th, 2025
