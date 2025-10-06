Previous
"worrying means you suffer twice" by northy
Photo 4906

"worrying means you suffer twice"

-- Newt Scamander.. "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them"

this may turn into a "razor's edge" item, but this will do for now...
6th October 2025 6th Oct 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1344% complete

