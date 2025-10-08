Sign up
Photo 4908
can we just pause for a moment and admire the cobwebs?
🕸️
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
1
1
☠northy 🇨🇦
ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
6199
photos
265
followers
40
following
1344% complete
4908
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
OM-1MarkII
Taken
8th October 2025 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
web
,
penguin
,
cobweb
,
little house
,
toy penguin
,
meeeeeester penguin
Joanne Diochon
ace
We can, until the penguin moves.
October 9th, 2025
