time is fleeting... by northy
Photo 4909

time is fleeting...

sort of... maybe... no clue...

prompt at 52F is "time"... played around with the clock for a few minutes... this one is ICM....
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

☠northy 🇨🇦

ace
@northy
What is this "colour" of which you speak?
1345% complete

Annie D ace
Cool result :)
October 11th, 2025  
